Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Are On Cloud Nine Together After Reuniting!!

We pretty much already knew where this was going, but now it’s for real: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are totally, completely, officially BACK TOGETHER!

The 26-year-old supermodel and the 25-year-old NBA star have had a topsy-turvy summer after breakup reports stunned fans. But now, we are hearing new insider info that indicates what has been happening for some time: the duo has reconnected and romantically reconciled!

According to an insider closest to the couple who spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday afternoon, the 818 Tequila founder and the Phoenix Suns player have fully jumped back into their relationship! Like, no doubts at all!

The insider explained how things are going as of late, and it sounds GREAT:

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together. They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

Love that!

Like we mentioned, this seems to have been in the works for a few weeks. The pair spent the Fourth of July holiday weekend getting close and partying together out in the Hamptons. They also took a private, low-key trip to Hawaii soon after that. Pretty curious activities for a supposedly broken-up couple, TBH!

Maybe it was Kenny’s jaw-dropping early summer thirst trap that brought the basketball star back her way?!?! Ha!

At this point, we are left to wonder what the future may hold for these two lovebirds!

The latest source dipped their toes into the thought of the couple’s potential plans ahead, too. While the insider remained coy about what could be coming, they did say this:

“They’re spending a lot of time together and are looking forward to what the future holds for them as a couple.”

Oooh!

That’s interesting to hear, because we had been covering Kenny’s possible move towards motherhood prior to the pair’s early summer split.

As Perezcious readers will recall, in early June, Kendall pondered the possibility of having babies one day soon with Devin. The quickie breakup weeks later really threw a monkey wrench into those potential plans. But it would seem that things might be back on track now that the reconciliation is official?!

Of course, that will all be figured out in the future. One step a time, right?!

What do y’all make of Kendall’s officially-official reconciliation with Devin?? Sound OFF with your take on the twosome down in the comments (below)!!

