Kyra Sedgwick HATED The Engagement Ring Kevin Bacon Originally Bought Her!

Kyra Sedgwick cried over her engagement to Kevin Bacon — but not for the reason you may have expected!

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old actor opened up about his proposal on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying how he got down on one knee on Christmas Eve after placing the ring box in his wife’s stocking.

“I had this feeling that I really, really didn’t want anyone else to know. So I didn’t tell my friends, I didn’t tell family, no one knew, which meant that I had to go out and find this ring all by myself, and I have to tell you that I’m really not a jewelry guy. I just don’t get it. I’m just not good at picking something like that out.”

Related: Shaq Pays Off Man’s Engagement Ring Debt — Watch The Heartwarming Video!

Nonetheless, the Footloose star explained he bought a sparkler he thought “was banging,” and Kyra — obviously — said yes. But he wasn’t in the clear just yet.

“About three months later, we’re lying in bed, and she wakes up, and she’s crying, and she’s crying, and she can’t even say what’s going on. Finally, she goes, ‘I don’t like the ring!’ I talked her off the ledge after that. ‘It’s all right, it’s all right, honey — we’ll go back. I don’t care — we’ll take it back.’”

Kevin also quickly pointed out that Kyra “felt so terrible” about bringing up her distaste with the ring. Ch-ch-check out the adorably awkward anecdote (below):

In the end, everything turned out okay as the couple have been happily married for 32 years and are parents to son Travis, 31, and daughter Sosie, 29. What did U think about Kevin’s ring mishap? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]