Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Why She's Taking A Break From Social Media Right Now

Khloé Kardashian has stepped back a bit from her usually all-encompassing presence on social media… and for good reason!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have likely noticed how the Good American founder is a good deal less active than usual on her social channels right now. In fact, commenters are even starting to ask her about it! So on Monday, the young momma responded and explained exactly what’s been going on!

Related: What’s Up With This HUMONGOUS Engagement-Style Ring, Then, Khloé?!?!

On Monday morning, a fan of True Thompson‘s momma commented on a recent Instagram post of hers, asking the reality TV star to “come back to Twitter” and re-connect with fans.

And as you can see (below) in her response, Khloé shared a very good reason for not going back to the popular social network quite yet:

Well that makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it?!

Everybody is entitled to some time off, of course. And as we previously reported the day after Christmas, Khloé clearly enjoyed her holiday alongside True and baby daddy Tristan Thompson up in the Boston area. And she was clearly happy and content, beaming ear-to-ear in the pics she posted of herself and her 2-year-old daughter during that adventure (below):

Awww!

Never a bad thing to lay low for a bit!!!

But still… she’ll honor her promise in that comment and return soon, we hope?!

Related: Tristan And Khloé Step Out Together For High-End Date Night In Boston!

After all, say what you will about the youngest Kardashian daughter’s habit of calling out trolls and critics, but she really knows how to draw headlines and create a stir on social media!

Remember her never-ending “new look” controversy that had us eating out of her hand for much of the past year?! Then, there was her weirdly cryptic spat (ish?) thing with Larsa Pippen that (kind of) exploded on Instagram for a while there. And we LOVE it when she uses her social channels to call bull s**t on her own family members, too!

Heck, she even makes headlines when she unfollows people!!

The point is, for better or worse, the Revenge Body host is entertaining AF on social media. Thus, we eagerly await her full-time return to Twitter to continue her reign of terror! LOLz!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! Are U big fans of Khloé’s social media activity?? Sound OFF in the comments (below) with your take on her little social media break! If only certain other celebs could follow her lead on this one, ya know?! Alas…

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]