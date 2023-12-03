Tiffany Haddish ‘Not Drinking’ & Ready For ‘Next Chapter’ After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish is ready for what’s yet to come!

Last week, the Haunted Mansion star attended Paris Hilton’s star-studded holiday party, which also celebrated the second season of the hotel heiress’ reality show, Paris in Love. But while there may have been a plethora of opportunities, it sounds like Tiffany steered clear of drinking.

On Sunday, a source who was also in attendance of the celebrity party told Page Six that the comedian was “very sober, and not drinking at all.” They added she was “hysterically funny, and super nice to everyone” while a second source claimed to see her “snapping pics with Santa.”

Well, this is definitely a departure from those reports claiming the Girls Trip star’s friends were worried about her because she’s “drinking way more around the holidays.” But hey, maybe after her second DUI, which she infamously landed after falling asleep at the wheel on Thanksgiving, and a bit of time to think, she’s ready to turn a new leaf!

And according to her, that could very possibly be the case.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old took to Instagram in honor of her birthday to give fans a little update. She wrote in a lengthy post alongside a clip of her singing a hilariously raunchy tune:

“Happy Birthday to me!!!!!. I am ready for my next chapter in life.”

Good for her! She needs it! See her full post (below):

