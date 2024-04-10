Lala Kent Ditches ALL Of Her Clothing To Show Off Growing Baby Bump -- LOOK!

You are now entering Babeville, population one. Just Lala Kent!!

The Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram Stories late on Tuesday to post the most stunning mirror selfie we’ve seen since Martha Stewart dropped our jaws back in December. Or, well, since the last time the Give Them Lala host did a naked pregnancy selfie back in 2020!

As you’ll recall, Kent is pregnant with baby no. 2 right now. The unborn bebe — who we just learned is a girl, BTW — was conceived via intrauterine insemination with the help of a sperm donor. So, Kent will be going through the pregnancy and parenting process as a single momma, which is exactly what she’s wanted this whole time. And she’s thirst trapping her way through it already, too!

On Tuesday afternoon, the 33-year-old reality TV veteran opted to reveal ALL of herself to the world. That included her baby bump, her (covered) bare chest, and her incredible curves — all on full display! Seriously, ch-ch-check out this mirror selfie for yourself (below):

GAHHH!!!

Amazing! Sexy! Sultry! Ocean Kent Emmett‘s little sister is on the way and coming super quickly! We love this fun time for their family! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

