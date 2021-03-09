Lizzo Posts Sexiest Pics Yet After That Outrageous Obesity Question!

You’re going to have to do a lot better than this to make Lizzo feel bad about herself!

The über-popular recording artist has a lot of self-confidence, and she’s definitely earned it! So when a follower couldn’t come correct and asked a stupid question about Lizzo’s body image, the Minnesota native had to lay down the law right then and there!

This all started over the weekend on Lizzo’s Instagram Live when she shared a video of herself responding to a fan’s question wondering how she “deals with being obese every day.” Not feeling the ridiculous tone or content of the question, the Truth Hurts artist decided to answer it with fake tears and made-up emotion, as if the notoriously body-positive star was really upset with her figure!

Satirically, she went over the top with her clap back, saying (below):

“I wake up into my obese bed. I have to get like a king bed because I’m so obese. I put on my obese Louis Vuitton house slippers, and I walk into my massive, obese bathroom and I just stare into my wall-to-wall, obese mirror. I lather myself in the most obese, expensive oils and creams, and — oh, god — I walk into my obese, gorgeous, mid-century modern kitchen, and by the time I’ve made it into my kitchen, I’ve already made another obese million dollars. My bank account is so fat. My bank account is so obese, and, like, I tried to put it on a diet but she’s just so stubborn, like, she won’t listen. But you know what, it’s fine!”

Ha! Get her point yet?!

Watch her fire back on video (below) and see how well he delivers her low-key biting clap back lines:

LOVE IT! Tell ’em, girl!!!

But wait, it gets better! The next day she decided to show just how hot as hell that kind of life really is! Look at these pics she posted:

In case you can’t see, the captions were:

“I know u been clenchin ya booty… unclench it” and “I felt like everyone deserved to see how fine I looked yesterday”

Yup! We know who she’s talking about when she says you’ve got a clenched booty, LOLz! Lookin’ at you, fatphobic Franny!

Look. Lizzo continues to live her best life, and you can’t say s**t about it! To think someone thought they could f**k her up with some stupid comment about dealing with being obese… LAME AF!! It’s gonna take a LOT more than that to get inside Lizzo’s head! She’s too mentally strong for it!!

Seems like a particularly perfect time to note that too, since we just celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday.

