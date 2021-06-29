Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Blow Up McDonald's -- Because They Forgot His Sauce!

We understand that sauces are sacred, but this was so out of line!

One very hangry customer in Iowa was arrested for allegedly making a false report of an explosive or incendiary device after he called the McDonald’s where he’d just picked up an order of nuggets and said he hoped the restaurant would explode — all because they forgot his sauces.

Cops told TMZ that Robert Golwitzer Jr. (pictured above) also expressed wanting to punch an employee because of the mistake.

Following the incident, the 42-year-old’s number was given to police by the fast food chain. When cops called the sauce-less man, it’s reported he went down to the station, confessed, and got cuffed.

He was jailed Saturday and was out on bond by Sunday. It’s unclear if he ever went back to Micky D’s to get his sauces.

