How Megan Fox Feels About Her Divorce Settlement With Brian Austin Green

Tuesday marked the end of an era for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green as their divorce settlement was finalized after two long years. (Even longer if you count from the first time Meg filed for divorce, back in 2015!) The papers being signed, sealed, and delivered are really just a formality considering the actress is already engaged to her new man, Machine Gun Kelly. But it’s still a big step for the ex-couple.

An insider for Us Weekly revealed:

“Megan has moved forward with her life and is pleased with the outcome of the divorce settlement.”

The insider added that she’s “thankful for the guidance she had during the divorce from her attorney, Laura Wasser.” If you weren’t aware, Wasser is the go-to lawyer for celeb splits — she counts Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson, and Dr. Dre among her more recent clients, and she inspired Laura Dern’s character in Marriage Story.

The Jennifer’s Body star’s legal situation might have been a bit tricky, as the Us source reiterated that she and BAG did not have a prenup (meaning anything they acquired during their 10 years of marriage was to be split equally). But they reportedly settled things like child and spousal support out of court and will be sharing joint legal and physical custody of their three kids. It may have taken them until October of 2021 to work everything out, but the outcome seems to be a clean and amicable break.

And speaking of, a People source shared that the 35-year-old is “happy that Brian has moved on” in the wake of news that he’s expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. It will be the Dancing with the Stars pro’s first child, and Brian’s fifth.

The People insider said:

“[Fox] knows that he will be great with his new baby. He is a wonderful dad to their boys.”

For the record, the 90210 alum is happy for his ex’s engagement too, although a previous Us source claimed they pretty much strictly talk co-parenting and nothing else.

Meanwhile, considering Megan has introduced MGK as her “future baby daddy,” it’s safe to say they’ll likely be having babies of their own soon enough. (The rocker has one daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.)

For now though, we imagine the focus is mostly on their upcoming nuptials — after all, they’ve been waiting a long time to get this divorce out of the way so they can tie the knot. Now that the ink is dry, they can finally make things official.

