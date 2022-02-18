How Megan Fox REALLY Feels About Brian Austin Green Expecting A New Baby

Exes Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have well and truly moved on.

Of course, it would be hard to miss Meg’s rise to It-Couple with her new fiancé Machine Gun Kelly — they’ve been flaunting their love (and drinking each other’s blood) basically from the moment she and her ex-husband broke up. It took Brian a little bit longer, but he found his own partner (dance and otherwise) in Sharna Burgess. And now the two exes are both moving on to new chapters with their new loves.

While the actress’ engagement to MGK was only a matter of time, BAG’s recent baby announcement was a bit more surprising — even for Megan. An insider told Entertainment Tonight:

“Megan was a little surprised when she found out that Sharna and Brian were expecting. Megan is focused on her own engagement, so she’s not overthinking how this new baby will affect the family dynamic with her and Brian’s boys.”

They added:

“Brian and Megan do things for the sake of the kids and have finally gotten to a point of peacefulness and respect. They balance things well and Megan knows she can’t block Brian from pursuing his own happiness and does like Sharna and think she’s sweet.”

Well, that’s good news. The Transformers star has been calling Colson Baker her “future baby daddy” for a while now, so it would be pretty hypocritical of her to take issue with this. But she’s also publicly expressed her gratitude for the Dancing with the Stars pro, so we guess she’s actually okay with this addition to the extended family.

And speaking of the dancer, the ET insider reported that she’s doing great during this exciting time. They shared:

“Sharna is doing so well in her pregnancy and feeling great. She is embracing this journey and trying to put herself in peaceful environments and focus on her well-being before bringing a baby boy into this world. She’s a very spiritual person and wants to do things she loves. She wants to be by the beach, surround herself by loved ones who have been by her side through everything, and just try and maintain a state of tranquility.”

Sounds very zen! And she’s got a lot of support from the 90210 alum, too:

“Brian has been waiting on Sharna hand and foot. He is super excited, and over the moon. Sharna has always wanted to be a mom and when her and Brian got more serious, they knew that having a family was something they wanted in their future. Brian thinks Sharna is going to be an awesome mom. Friends wouldn’t be surprised if an engagement happened soon too.”

Aww. Looks like everyone’s getting their happy ending. So glad their family has been able to navigate this new phase together. Best of luck to them all on their new journeys!

