Meghan Markle's Ex-Boyfriend Weighs In On Those Palace Aide Bullying Claims!

Meghan Markle’s childhood boyfriend is coming to her defense!

As we reported, the Duchess of Sussex was the subject of more nasty headlines after a report by UK outlet The Times accused her of mistreating royal staffers before she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals last year. In the report, multiple sources claimed the Suits alum bullied palace employees to the point of tears, and that royal HR swept the complaints under the rug.

But Joshua Silverstein, who dated the now-39-year-old back in the day, has come forward to call B.S. on those accusations! While speaking to Us Weekly, the actor said he doesn’t “personally see” Meg mistreating her staffers as alleged in the report.

As for what he thinks really happened? Silverstein believes the actress was simply vocal about her opinions, and her staffers didn’t like that! He mused:

“I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from.”

The Braid Theater performance artist went on to explain the racial aspects of the apparent disconnect, adding:

“When you find women of color — particularly Black women — standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, often times whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don’t want that to happen. It’s almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don’t fall in line with that, then people say it’s a problem.”

That’s SO important to keep in mind! Of course, it’s all conjecture until we learn specifically what happened during the confrontations that left some aids “shaking.”

What we do know is that the LA native dismissed the bullying allegations as a character assassination, saying via her rep:

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma… [Meghan] is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced it would be launching an investigation into the bullying claims. Shortly after the announcement was made, a senior palace source told the DailyMail.com that Meg has “written to request the evidence” from the probe.

