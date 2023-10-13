Lindsay Lohan In At The 'Most Stable & Confident Place In Her Life' Since The Birth Of Her Son!

Lindsay Lohan is a natural momma!

LiLo is having the best time while settling into her new role as a mom to her son Luai — and according to new reports, she’s got it all figured out! The 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child over the summer with her hubby Bader Shammas, and three months on she’s “grown into it so naturally” according to insiders for US Weekly. On Thursday, a source dished:

“She loves being a mom so much and has grown into it so naturally. [She’s] very hands on [with Luai].”

Our favorite redhead has been taking the parenting role head-on with Bader and their baby nurse, and the insider says she’s doing better than ever:

“[Lindsay and Bader] are 50-50 with all the duties. That way, it’s not too overwhelming. Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life.”

We love to hear it! It’s been so wonderful seeing her blossom into motherhood!

And as far as her post-baby body, the source says the Mean Girls star has “done it all by herself”:

“Lindsay cooks from scratch and is eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens. She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”

AH-Mazing! Seeing her healthy, happy, and glowing with her beautiful little family is so heartwarming!

What do U think about Lindsay’s journey into motherhood so far, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

