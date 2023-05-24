Offset Heartbreakingly Says He Only Gets ‘Through My Day Thinking’ Migos Bandmate Takeoff’s Death Is ‘Fake’

Offset still cannot believe his bandmate Takeoff is gone.

As you know, the 28-year-old rapper — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball – was horrifically shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, back in November. The situation no doubt was painful for both of his fellow Migos members, especially his uncle Quavo, who had been present for the shooting. And now, Offset is opening up — just a little — about how hard it’s still been to grieve the loss of Takeoff months later.

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the husband of Cardi B couldn’t contain his excitement over his last track with Takeoff and the massive tattoo of his “favorite picture of” the artist’s face with his glasses off. For those who haven’t seen it, you can check out the tribute (below):

But when it came time for him to speak about his feelings surrounding Takeoff’s untimely and shocking death, the outlet revealed he “shuts down.” Whoa.

However, he did try, and in a rare moment of sharing, gave us some gut-wrenching comments about his grief. Offset said he can’t talk about his passing since it’s so “hard,” explaining:

“It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest.”

He continued, confessing that he’s only able to cope with what happened by “thinking it’s fake”:

“That s**t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

This is beyond heartbreaking. Becoming “visibly upset,” he said he needed “to take a break” — and left the room before ending the interview for the night. The next day, Offset offered a hug and apology to the interviewer, saying:

“No hard feelings about last night. I got emotional.”

We cannot imagine how difficult these past six months have been for Offset, especially since he lost Takeoff unexpectedly while the Migos were no longer in a good place. No one would blame him for still struggling with his grief. We’re sending our love to him as he continues to go through the mourning process. You can read his entire interview with Variety HERE.

