Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson A HICKEY Before This Photo?!

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian haven’t been the most exhibitionist couple. Understandable, considering they might want to dodge all the intense scrutiny on their instantly high-profile coupling. Especially understandable after the not-so-subtly threatening reaction of Kim’s ex.

But they may have inadvertently put out some PDA content after all!

While the affection wasn’t public, there was evidence of it on display! At least, that’s what fans are convinced of after seeing the latest pic of Pete on social media.

A fan ran into the Saturday Night Live star over the weekend and got a cute selfie with him. Pete looks incredibly chill, flashing a peace sign while giving the camera a relaxed smile. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Pete Davidson said it was nice to meet me. No one talk to me pic.twitter.com/8h9fvkJIkb — Gabriela (@gabbgabbs5) February 27, 2022

Neither Pete seeming happy nor the fan being ecstatic over the encounter were the focus after the pic in the internet, however. No, it was something very specific — right there on the King of Staten Island star’s neck. You see it?

Fans are convinced that red mark is a hickey! Yep, Kim and Pete are apparently that high school couple! LOLz!

Did Kim really mark her man with a love bite before he went back to NYC?! Is she taking tips from big sis Kourtney Kardashian and her vampire-loving fiancé Travis Barker??

Folks were quick to jump to that conclusion in the comments on Twitter and even more as the pic made its way to Reddit, saying:

“It does look like a hickey!” “If it is, she needs to get up in there, that looks like some middle school s**t” “Good for them! That means there is intense attraction and passion. Go ahead Kim! Get what you have been lacking!”

Like Kanye West‘s harassing and intimidating Instagram posts, we can’t prove that Kim is the one who made the mark. LOLz! And plenty of critics offered varying opinions, including that it was just a blemish or a zit. Of course, if it is a hickey, this is probably a harder hit back for Ye than all the terrible nicknames in the world.

Whether or not they’re leaving lip brands on one another, the couple are clearly in the throes of early romance. On Valentine’s Day, they were finally spotted kissing in paparazzi pics — right after Pete surprised Kim with the thoughtful gift of a hotel room full of her favorite things. We’re really liking Pim as a couple — even if they are on “some middle school s**t.”

What do YOU think of adults giving hickeys, Perezcious dating experts? Sexy throwback? Too much? Let us know in the comments (below)!

