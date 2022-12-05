Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Take On The Royals In Heated New Trailer For Their Netflix Docuseries: 'It's A Dirty Game'

The official trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries is here — and it proves they are not shying away from attacking the royal family!

While last week’s teaser trailer highlighted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, the new look at Harry & Meghan delivers on its promise to spill the tea! In the one-minute clip released on Monday, the couple reflects on what led up to their split from the royals, with Harry beginning:

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'”

According to the couple, “everything changed” when the Suits alum married into the regal institution, the 38-year-old expressed:

“There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

He added:

“It’s a dirty game.”

Oof!

Though we have to admit, it kinda seems like he’s feeding right into the messiness by clapping back with a scathing hot docuseries! Just saying… But it does feel good to get that more direct confirmation about what role the royals play in tabloid gossip.

Alongside footage of the insane media attention Harry and Meghan were under during their short-lived time in the UK, the mother of two insisted:

“I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

Referring to his late mother Princess Diana, the Archewell founder noted:

“I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Not the first time we’ve heard him express those fears! It’s a shame his family wouldn’t help him and Meghan through these tough times, but it seems like the Sussexes are ready to continue to stand up for themselves and share their side of the story. The clip ended ominously with the renegade royal concluding:

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Dun dun dun…

And guess what?! The six-episode series is coming SOON AF! Netflix announced the first part of the series will drop on December 8 – AKA this Thursday! The second installment will follow on December 15. Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below)!

Buckle up because there’s about to be a lot of royal drama, especially when it comes to Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton!

The pair’s team has already announced their plans to fight any so-called false claims made in the highly-anticipated TV show, a palace insider told The Sunday Express over the weekend:

“The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

From the sounds of it, they’re going to have a MAJOR feud on their hands (once again)! Here’s what viewers — and those upset at The Firm — can expect to witness on-screen later this week, according to the streamer:

“The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

In other words, it’s going to be explosive! Also, about one month after the series airs, Harry’s memoir Spare will hit shelves on January 10. So it’s going to be a tumultuous transition to the New Year for the royal family! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! How far do you think Harry and Meghan will go in the series?? Sound OFF (below)!

