Rebel Wilson Says Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Family ‘Hasn’t Been As Accepting’ Of Their Relationship

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her relationship.

As you know, the Pitch Perfect star has been living her best life for the better part of the last year since announcing her courtship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma last June. But behind the scenes, it hasn’t necessarily all been rainbows and butterflies, as some have had difficulty “accepting” them being together.

While stopping by the Life Uncut podcast Monday, the Aussie native gushed about how her own family has been very supportive of her latest romantic endeavor, telling hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne:

“My whole family has just been amazing.”

However, on the flip side of the coin, Ramona’s family has struggled a bit more, to put it nicely:

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

So sad! Not having the support of some of your closest loved ones would be pretty devastating — especially for something that makes you so happy! But sadly, that is the sobering reality we still live in… Even in 2023. Rebel continued:

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

A silver lining to the whole situation is definitely the undying love and support from fans, though. People love Rebel, and that energy is surely extended to anyone she chooses to share her life with!

The Almond and the Seahorse actress then went on to recall the “nasty” situation we all know about by now, where the Australian press pretty much forced her into coming out, because had she not, they would have run a story outing her. She remembered:

“There were a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with. I’ve had instances with the Australian press being really mean towards me… It was just another thing in that line of nasty things that they’ve done over the years.”

We can’t imagine how difficult it was for Rebel, but ESPECIALLY for Ramona, who wasn’t necessarily ready to go public with the news, and who didn’t have the support of her family.

But at least now, Rebel and Ramona can focus all their love and energy into Rebel’s baby, Royce Lillian, and show her exactly what unconditional love looks like. See more from the podcast (below):

