Rebel Wilson Reveals She Tried Ozempic Because Of 'Bottomless Appetite For Sweets'!

Rebel Wilson once took a dip in the weight loss drug pool!

As we’ve all seen and been stunned by, the Pitch Perfect star set out on a “year of health” in 2020, making a MAJOR physical change by dropping an impressive 80 pounds. But while she may not have used weight loss drugs to shed the weight, she did dabble to help keep it off.

During an interview with The Sunday Times published over the weekend, the 44-year-old opened up about her weight loss journey and how she tried Ozempic after losing the weight to make sure she didn’t gain it back. She told the outlet:

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good.”

Relatable! But she said she’s since quit taking the injectable, instead opting for a more “curvy and solid” physique. She told the outlet:

“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”

Inneresting, especially since she was so adamant that she didn’t use any “magic weight loss pills” … We guess she technically didn’t lie since she didn’t use Ozempic to shed the weight — and since it’s not a pill! Ha!

Back in January, the Bridesmaids actress opened up about gaining 30 pounds back between shooting movies and working on her memoir Rebel Rising. She dished at the time:

“It’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle.”

We’re sure she’ll be able to refocus after her book drops next week!

As for why she dropped the weight in the first place, Rebel told The Sunday Times that a fertility doc encouraged her to do so for better chances at IVF — despite what she thinks Hollywood may have wanted for her. She dished:

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

Well, it’s clear she’s just as successful as ever!

Rebel welcomed daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogate in late 2022, and got engaged to fiancée Ramona Agruma in early 2023.

