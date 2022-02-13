Rosario Dawson & Senator Cory Booker Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Dating

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are no longer an item!

On Sunday, a source told People that the twosome has decided to put an end to their relationship. However, they reportedly are still “good friends” at this time. Rumors that Dawson and Booker had broken up actually first emerged back in November of last year, with sources claiming to Marie Claire that they decided to go their separate ways due to their conflicting schedules.

Related: Marc Anthony Reacts To Report That Claims Jennifer Lopez Misses Her Ex Alex Rodriguez!

In case you didn’t know, Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend in the summer of 2018 and reconnected two months later. However, the pair actually did not confirm their relationship until 2019 when Dawson was spotted at the airport in Washington D.C. by TMZ . The Percy Jackson star said at the time:

“So far so wonderful. He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can.”

The 52-year-old politician later recalled to The Washington Post how nervous her was to even ask for her number when they met up again, sharing:

“I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours. I had trouble asking for her phone number … I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old actress told the newspaper that she found Booker to be “so charming,” “confident,” and “capable” man, adding:

“It’s not like that translates to being some super-smooth kind of guy. That’s not his style.”

But what did win her over at the time? Well, she said it was ultimately his “dad jokes.”

In 2020, Booker and Dawson took the next step in their relationship and she moved into his home in Newark, New Jersey. The senator told Buzzfeed that it was “the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody,” adding how the move allowed them to spend more time with each other:

“I have not done that, really, as a bachelor, where I actually sit at a table and just, like, breathe and eat a meal. And just set a table — I can’t tell you how rarely do I set the table as a bachelor, you know, as a guy living alone. So it’s just really nice to set a table, have somebody to say grace with, before a meal. It’s just those small things really are, I’m finding, incredibly enriching.”

So sad…

Are you surprised Dawson and Booker split up, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]