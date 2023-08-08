Russell Brand Calls Ex Katy Perry 'An Amazing Person' -- After Divorcing Her By Text Message & Never Speaking To Her Again

Russell Brand is ready to talk about his ex-wife with nothing but class and respect.

On Sunday’s episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the comic was speaking to the survivalist host about the moment he became a superstar in America after blowing up in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. And fearless Bear broached the subject, as many of us would want to, of his short-lived marriage to Katy Perry.

Brand said “some aspects” of the height of his fame across the pond “were amazing” — and specifically regarding the Roar singer, he said:

“She’s an amazing person.”

Wow. So sweet. He added:

“It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame. Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember has been a little bit chaotic and a bit for me… a little disconnected.”

“Disconnected.” For sure, for sure. Hey, remember that time he divorced her by text message and then totally ghosted her for years?

Yeah, Katy said in a 2013 Vogue profile that the Brit standup had pulled an incredibly cowardly move with his breakup tactic, revealing:

“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

And then she updated everyone just a couple years back, in an August 2020 sitdown on 60 Minutes Australia, to say she still hadn’t heard from him. Ouch!

But hey, good to know he thinks she’s “amazing” and has great affection for her these days. Such class.

