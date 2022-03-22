Savannah Guthrie Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage During IVF Journey Before Welcoming Second Child

Savannah Guthrie is getting candid about the challenges of welcoming her second child.

During a new interview with Good Housekeeping published on Monday, alongside her Today co-host Hoda Kotb, the 50-year-old broadcaster revealed that she suffered a miscarriage when she was 41 while trying to conceive a second baby. Feeling like her opportunities to have another child were running out, the loss hit her especially hard, she explained:

“I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could (have a baby), because the years were getting on. It wasn’t that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn’t likely.”

After experiencing the miscarriage and enduring two rounds of IVF treatment, the mom of daughter Vale, 7, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman, decided to be grateful for the many blessings already in her life, adding:

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up. I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn’t happen. Maybe it’s not meant for me, and that’s OK because I’ve already been blessed so much in my life. I’m not entitled to have a baby too. Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism.”

Thankfully, everything eventually worked out and Savannah welcomed a son named Charley, now 5. But the road to becoming a family of four was far from easy. She now credits her mother for helping her navigate the ups-and-downs of her fertility issues, saying:

“My mom got me through the personal trials of my 30s. It was great to have her, because she was just always so certain. She’d say, ‘Well, of course, you’re going to have your family, Savannah!’ It felt good.”

Hoda, who has openly struggled with her own fair share of fertility issues after battling breast cancer, expressed a similar sadness around the possibility that becoming a mother wasn’t in the cards, telling the outlet:

“I remember that my oncologist called and we were talking about freezing my eggs. She basically said that given my age and [my breast cancer treatment], it was pretty close to a dead end. I was in my room and I just sobbed. I thought, ‘Well, that’s that, isn’t it? Like, you almost blame yourself. Why didn’t I do this? Why didn’t I do that?’ So I just pushed it away, because the reality seemed impossible to bear. How do you survive knowing you can’t have what you desire and what you feel like you actually physically need?”

She has since adopted two little girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. Surprisingly, it was Sandra Bullock who inspired her to consider adoption! The journalist shared:

“I don’t think I would’ve adopted if it hadn’t been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important. Once that fell into place, it didn’t seem as scary to me. I also read about Sandra Bullock and the children she adopted. I’d always felt a weird connection to her, though I only knew her from the show. But she was my age, and I just thought, ‘Wow, she’s really cool.’ I called her, and we talked.”

The Blind Side star is mom to Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. She recently announced a hiatus from Hollywood to spend more quality time with her kids – so you know they mean the world to her, making her the best confidant for Kotb to chat with while embarking on her own adoption journey.

The I Really Needed This Today author continued:

“She said adopting was the most important thing she’d ever done. When I had made the decision to adopt and was on the plane to pick up my [first] daughter, I called her again. She said, ‘It’s about to begin!’ Sometimes all you need is a model before [you realize], I can handle it.”

To hear more candid conversations between these two, check out more from their interview (below)!

It’s tough to learn how challenging it was for Savannah to have another child — as it is for so many women — but it’s nice to know that there was light at the end of the tunnel. Thoughts?

