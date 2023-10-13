Why Kourtney Kardashian Hasn't Spoken About Her 'Terrifying' Emergency Fetal Surgery -- Yet

Kourtney Kardashian went through a horrific experience last month. If you haven’t heard, the pregnant reality star had to undergo emergency fetal surgery. And while she’s ecstatic about the imminent baby she’s having with new husband Travis Barker, she’s still trying to get past the horrors of that unsettling experience. So much so she’s not quite ready to open up about it yet…

As we’ve been covering already on Friday, the Poosh fonder is the subject of a new Vanity Fair Italia interview and cover shoot. In it, the 44-year-old reality TV star opens up about her pregnancy and happy times preparing to be a mom to a newborn infant once again. …And she purposely does not open up about last month’s hospitalization.

Related: Scott Disick Admits His Sex Life Is ‘Terrible’ After Kourtney Split & Model Breakups!

When asked about her emergency fetal surgery, the Lemme lead said:

“It was terrifying.”

But then she balked at speaking too frankly about it. Promising to discuss the story “sooner or later” in order to help other women who may be dealing with the same issue, Kim Kardashian‘s older sibling told the mag that time would come later:

“I don’t feel ready [to talk] yet because it was really scary.”

Thankfully, she did go on to reveal how she feels much better now — and she loves “the idea” of being pregnant, even as her time carrying this baby boy is quickly coming to a close:

“Physically I feel great. I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of ​​being pregnant!”

That adoration no doubt has been strengthened in part because of the KUWTK alum’s hospitalization. As she explained to the high-fashion mag, she’s learned a lot more gratitude in recent months:

“In the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers. And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easily to me, I took the pregnancy for granted.”

And it sure seems like her other children have, too. Speaking about sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, Kourt concluded:

“It’s been a while since they asked me for a little brother. Now when they go to school in the morning, they touch my belly, kiss it, say hello.”

Awww! That is so sweet and heartwarming!

We’re just glad Kourtney and Travis are back on track and ready to have their little bundle of joy at home with them! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]