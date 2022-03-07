Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Attend Wedding Together Amid Supposed Breakup

Can we call this one officially back on, or what?!

As you may know, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley recently called off their engagement after about a year.

However, you may also know that the ex-couple have still been spending time together and frankly, acting very not-broken-up. In particular, they were spotted grabbing breakfast together — and Shailene could (allegedly) be heard in the background of one of Aaron’s interviews later that same day. It still seemed pretty domestic to us!

Well, if you bought into that evidence, the latest update is the most couple-y thing yet. According to ET, the exes attended the wedding of the NFL star’s teammate David Bakhtiari together over the weekend! (DailyMail.com has some snaps of Aaron from the ceremony, which he officiated — you can see them HERE.)

One eyewitness told the outlet that the actress wore “a long, sparkly dress,” and added:

“During the cocktail hour she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck. On the way to the reception the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom.”

Lovingly patting the behind… doesn’t sound like a relationship on the rocks to us!

We mean, this was an event surrounded by the quarterback’s Green Bay Packers family — it’s not exactly a place you bring your ex!

Plus, the wedding was also attended by Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, the couple’s close friends (they’ve even vacationed together). Everything about this situation screams “still together,” doesn’t it?!?!

Given the timeline of this supposed split and how quickly they were seen still hanging out (plus, the athlete’s gushing Instagram post of gratitude towards his ex-fiancée), we’ve started to doubt if this was actually a breakup at all.

But a source for Us Weekly claimed that while they did indeed end their relationship, the door had been open for reconciliation. The insider explained:

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over. Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

Another source for ET agreed:

“Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn’t make it work. Aaron had told Shailene he’ll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority. The two have been spending more time together recently and will see what the future holds.”

So what’s your ruling, Perezcious readers: is this couple back on? Were they ever off in the first place? Do you think the next wedding we’ll see them at is their own?!

