Southern Charm Alum Naomie Olindo Confirms ‘Incredibly Embarrassing’ Breakup With Metul Shah!

Bad news for Southern Charm fans, Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah has called it quits!

In case you missed it, the 28-year-old reality star’s agent Paul Desisto first announced to People on Monday that the pair decided to end things just less than a month after moving from Southern Carolina to New York City. Naomie then confirmed the news in an Instagram Story the next day, hinting that her anesthesiologist may have cheated on her with a post about “betrayal.” She wrote on social media at the time:

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone, and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages. I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow, but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

It sounds like the big city got the best of Metul! Of course, the TV personality didn’t elaborate on what his alleged behavior was. However, we can safely guess it had to do with infidelity. A couple of hours later, Naomie took to her IG Stories again to plead with fans to stop “saying/sending hateful things” to her ex-boyfriend, saying:

“I am so thankful for all the support you guys are giving me right now. Trust me, I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop saying/sending hateful things to Metul.”

The clothing brand owner then reassured her followers that she has “self-respect and will not be getting back together with him.” And while the Bravo alum doesn’t plan to take Metul back, she insisted he is also in pain at the moment and doesn’t deserve all the hate:

“He is also in a terrible place dealing with the consequences of his actions. Please don’t be mean, he is human, and this situation is punishment enough.”

Talk about taking the high road! Again, Olindo didn’t exactly dish on what exactly happened between them, but it must have been really bad if she doesn’t plan on ever rekindling their romance. Metul hasn’t commented on the breakup at this time. However, he has kept up photos of the former couple on his IG account while she has deleted everything of him on her page. Yikes!

As fans may know, the twosome made their relationship Instagram official back in April 2018 following her breakup with co-star Craig Conover. Metul appeared on season six of Southern Charm before Naomie officially exited the series in 2020.

On to the next, as they say! Reactions to this latest split news, Southern Charm fanatics? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Naomie Olindo/Instagram & Metal Shah/Instagram]