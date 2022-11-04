Takeoff Was Facing Trial Over Rape Allegations Before His Shocking Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Rapper Takeoff was facing an upcoming trial for an alleged rape at a house party in Los Angeles prior to his shocking death early this week in Houston.

The 28-year-old Migos member was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a party at producer DJ Durel‘s house in the Encino area of Los Angeles in June 2020. The victim filed a civil lawsuit against Takeoff last August after the LAPD declined to file criminal charges. The late rapper, who was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at a billiards and bowling hall in Houston, had recently been requested to testify about the case next January.

Related: Takeoff’s Chilling Statement About Death Just A Week Before The Shooting…

According to court docs, the victim — referred to anonymously as Jane Doe in the filing — went to a party at DJ Durel’s house in Encino one evening in June 2020. Per The U.S. Sun, she claimed the hip-hop artist arrived “sometime later” and allegedly began “staring” at her, making her “uncomfortable” with his presence. She allegedly told Durel — whose real name is Daryl McPherson — that she “had no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship” with Takeoff.

At one point, Jane Doe and Durel went upstairs where they allegedly had “an argument” with the Bad and Boujee performer. The woman reportedly went into the DJ’s bedroom alone. The court complaint states what allegedly happened next:

“Defendant Takeoff began touching Plaintiff’s buttocks. Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him. Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s express refusal, Defendant Takeoff grabbed Plaintiff, flipped her over face-down, and pulled down her clothing.”

OMG.

The civil filing continued:

“Defendant Takeoff then proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent. After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room. Plaintiff sought medical care at a nearby hospital that same day, where hospital staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same.”

The LAPD investigated the case, but last year the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges. The law enforcement organization cited “insufficient evidence” of the alleged assault, per The U.S. Sun.

Related: Migos’ Record Label Releases Statement On Tragic Houston Shooting

In a response also noted with the court, Takeoff had denied all the allegations against him. Through his lawyers, the late rapper asserted as much in docs filed before his death:

“The damages and injuries, if any, suffered by Plaintiff were directly and proximately caused solely by the careless, reckless, negligent, and wrongful conduct of individuals or entities other than Defendant.”

The case has been working its way through the LA Superior Court system for months. Lawyers from both sides were arguing over whether Takeoff would testify in court or by video from his Georgia home. Those issues had yet to be resolved at the time of the Georgia native’s death this week. The woman’s attorney had recently filed a motion asking a judge to compel Takeoff to testify in mid-January 2023.

That most recent motion states:

“Defendant has failed to appear for his properly noticed deposition despite multiple meet and confer efforts between the parties regarding alternate dates. After one year of meet and confer efforts, Defendant’s inaction has forced Plaintiff to file this motion.”

Per the news outlet, a judge had also set a trial date in the civil suit for next June. Obviously, with Takeoff’s shocking death days ago, it remains to be seen what will come from this legal situation.

[Image via WENN]