Kylie Jenner's Fans Are FURIOUS After Travis Scott Double-Tapped Larsa Pippen's Thirst Trap Snap!

Travis Scott is drawing the ire of Kylie Jenner‘s fans, because he just did some shady s**t involving a woman who hasn’t had the smoothest time with the KarJenner fam…

Eagle-eyed KUWTK fans and followers noticed that the Astroworld rapper liked one of Larsa Pippen‘s recent super-sexy pics on Instagram — and when called out about it, he unliked it just as fast! And no, we’re not talking about Kanye West here. We’ve already gone over that suspicious IG double-tap situation!

Related: Larsa Opens Up About Former Bestie Kim Kardashian’s Romance With Pete Davidson, And…

It all started in late February, when the 47-year-old posted a photo of herself on the social media app. In the hawt snap, the Real Housewives of Miami star served LOOKS in sexy, skin-tight black lingerie while writing how “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

The 30-year-old rapper clearly saw something he liked (pun intended) because according to The Sun, he definitely double-tapped this shot (below) earlier this week:

Fans captured screenshots of Travis’ like (see one HERE) and it’s good they did, because hours later, he unliked the pic and tried to move on without controversy.

Related: Kim Will Spill The Tea On Pete In Fam’s New Hulu Show! But Will He Appear On Screen??

But it was too late! Over on Reddit, KUWTK viewers opined on the Houston native’s wandering eye!

As you can see (below), the critics didn’t hold back in calling out Travis — and joking that Larsa very closely resembled Kylie in the pic:

“He doesn’t even follow her on Instagram, it’s so weird.” “So suddenly the KarJen Men are Team Larsa?” “She literally looks like a combination of Kim and Kylie here” “He was probably scrolling and thought it was [Kylie] lol jk jk” “I feel badly for Kylie because he is not good for her. Kylie is beautiful but extremely insecure and deserves stability in her life.” “Poor Kylie” “Isn’t he always liking other girls’ pics? This guy.” “i mean she’s not the only girl on ig he’s been liking pics of”

Damn!

Of course, this is problematic for a variety of reasons — one of which has to do with Travis’s previous interaction with Kim’s ex BFF!

In late 2020, Larsa spoke up about Stormi Webster‘s dad on the Hollywood Raw podcast, and revealed that he allegedly told the KarJenner fam that she “was hitting on him” at a club.

Larsa claimed this about Travis’ supposedly mistaken club recollection at the time:

“I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened. So, then they were like, ‘Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis’. By the way that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. Was he delusional? I know he raps about being the highest in the f**king room. So clearly maybe he was the highest in the f**king room. He imagined all this s**t because it never happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that.”

That makes it even more interesting that the rapper made this IG overture, isn’t it?!

It’s ironic this would come up right around the same time Ye showed his eyebrow-raising IG love for Larsa, too. And all after Kim and Larsa’s epic and contentious friendship breakup. So much drama!

What do U make of it, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on Travis and Larsa down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Larsa Pippen/Instagram/YouTube]