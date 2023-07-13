Two Women Kicked Off Vegas-Bound Plane After Violent Screaming Match -- WATCH!

Things are getting really messy up in the air!

It seems like every day there’s a new report about some crazy incident on an airplane, and today is no exception! This week, a TikTok video went viral of a chaotic confrontation on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philly to Vegas that made an unexpected stop in Denver after two women got into a screaming match!

Per TMZ, the women were traveling together on Tuesday night when an argument erupted and they took to the aisle to hash it out. It’s unclear what they were fighting about in the first place, but the screaming was so loud and problematic, other passengers tried to get involved. As you can see in the video (below), they didn’t take to that very kindly! The ladies then targeted one poor passenger who was just begging for them to shut the f**k up — then one woman tried to turn things physical by lunging at the other person. Yikes!

According to the outlet, at least one passenger was hit in the head during the outburst. Eventually, flight attendants managed to split the women up into different seats, but even that didn’t quiet them down! The flight was forced to touch down in Colorado so they could be removed by cops. The FBI was also alerted of the incident, but it’s unclear if they were arrested or if they will face criminal charges. Ch-ch-check out the wild moment (below):

Yeesh!

And this was headed to Vegas. Just imagine what this fight might have been like had it happened while leaving Sin City! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

