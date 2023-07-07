Vanna White Upset Ryan Seacrest Is Taking Over Wheel Of Fortune?!

Vanna White isn’t impressed with how Wheel of Fortune is shaping up post-Pat Sajak.

Last month we reported that Ryan Seacrest is officially set to take over hosting duties on the fan-favorite television show after Sajak rounds out his decades-spanning role with his 41st and final season. At the time, Ryan announced that Vanna would be staying on as co-host, but soon after, The Pluck reported that the 66-year-old hadn’t received a raise in 18 years, and made only a fifth of Sajak’s reported $15 MILLION salary!

To fight for a more equal pay, Vanna hired an “aggressive new lawyer” to help negotiate a new deal, but insiders say Sony isn’t willing to give what she wants right now — just half of Sajak’s salary. Yikes.

Things have been contentious, to say the least, and a new report suggests issues may actually extend beyond pay.

On Friday, a source close to Vanna told DailyMail.com that the host is “disappointed” in Seacrest’s quick appointment as host, and that recent negotiations have made her feel “replaceable,” despite being a mainstay on the show for 41 years, since she was just 25:

“She was disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job, or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement. She didn’t assume they would be making the announcement of his replacement so soon.”

However, the insider did clarify that Vanna has “nothing but respect for Ryan and will be happy to work with him, but it just shows a lack of respect in her eyes that they have for her.”

Eesh. Poor Vanna… After 41 years with the show as co-host, you’d think they’d at least have a conversation with her about potentially taking over the main gig, or to at least get her thoughts on who should… The source added she DOES want to continue on with the show, but on terms that are negotiated more in her favor:

“She wants to be with the show for as long as she wants to be on the show, on her terms. She believes she deserves it. It is a major uphill battle, especially when money is involved and she sees the writing on the wall that they think she is replaceable. There will be lots of negotiations, but if she gets replaced and is not given a new contract, she will be beyond heartbroken. This has been her life, it would be just as powerful as a death if she doesn’t continue with the show.”

Ugh, THAT part breaks our hearts. This has been such a major part of Vanna’s life for 40+ years, since she was just in her 20s! Come on, where’s the respect??

The insider added that tides on the show first began to shift after longtime producer Harry Friedman retired back in 2019 at age 76 — a move that seemed to strip some of the power away from Pat and Vanna:

“Things got a little bit different with the show for Pat and Vanna during COVID, as the atmosphere changed on set once [Harry] left the show and retired. It just wasn’t the same vibe… Nobody dislikes anyone, it is just different, and the leverage that Pat and Vanna once had is not there anymore. Pat saw the writing on the wall and thought if there was ever a time to leave, now would be that time.”

Seems like Pat may have made the right decision leaving… For Vanna’s part, the source explained:

“She usually… keeps to herself, comes to work, does her thing, and leaves. She is friendly with everyone, but with the new regime, she doesn’t have the clout she once had, is no longer bulletproof, and is unfortunately made to feel replaceable. She doesn’t want to retire and leave the show, so she really hopes she doesn’t get pushed out. That is the last thing on her list to happen, she wants to stay, but she also wants it to be fair and is going to fight for what she believes in and what she deserves.”

What a sucky situation for the dedicated host. We certainly hope production execs realize her worth before it’s too late.

What are YOUR thoughts on the whole debacle, Perezcious readers? Do you want to see Vanna continue on as co-host? Let us know in the comments down below.

