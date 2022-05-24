Scott Disick Visited A Strip Club To Distract Himself While Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Were Getting Married!!

Scott Disick did his own thing this past weekend, and the more we find out about it, the more it’s v typical of LD!

Of course, we previously reported on Lord Disick’s El Lay-area activities early in the weekend, while his ex Kourtney Kardashian was thousands of miles away getting married (again) to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. But new reporting that broke early Tuesday has given us a major update: Scott wasn’t just hanging out with pals at dinner in the City of Angels!!

According to TMZ, which first published video of the outing early on Tuesday morning, the 38-year-old reality TV star jetted off to NYC on Sunday and rolled into a high-profile strip club in the city very early on Monday morning! The outlet reports that the Flip It Like Disick alum stepped into Sapphire New York, an upscale strip club in the city, with a group of pals “around 2:30 a.m. Monday.”

The news org notes Scott “headed straight to the VIP section” of the club, where he was “low-key” and supposedly only chatted “with his immediate crew.” There really was nothing nefarious there, as Scott “didn’t even interact with any dancers,” according to sources inside the club who spoke to the media outlet about it. Still, it makes us wonder: for one, how might gal pal Rebecca Donaldson feel about that little trip??

Then again, we haven’t heard too much about her since early April, back when Lord Disick brought her around for the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians. Curious…

Sources inside the club told TMZ that the Talentless founder was in a chatty mood with his pals early Monday morning, and specifically, “there was one woman who he spoke with most of the night.” He didn’t spend a ton of time at the club, either, reportedly taking off after “about an hour” inside.

Interestingly, he just missed Pusha T there! The rapper performed earlier in the night to promote his latest album — which features KarJenner-adjacent A-lister Kanye West — but the performance wrapped “shortly before Scott arrived.”

Obviously, this is all made way more interesting by the fact that Scott’s ex was simultaneously getting hitched a few thousand miles away. And Lord Disick wasn’t the only notable KarJenner-world absence at the Poosh founder’s nuptials. Heck, he wasn’t even the most surprising wedding no-show, since we pretty much knew beforehand that he wasn’t going to show up at Castello Brown to watch his ex get hitched to her lovely new rocker beau!

Still, things were cool and calm for most of the weekend as Disick dropped by a WeHo hotspot for a nice, friendly dinner with Rod Stewart‘s brood. But by Sunday night-slash-Monday morning, the vibe had shifted!!

