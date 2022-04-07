Avril Lavigne ENGAGED to Mod Sun Following Stunning Paris Proposal!

Nothing complicated about this: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are officially engaged after just one year of dating!

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share that they got engaged on March 27 while on a romantic getaway in Paris! The Canadian singer shared a series of photos from the special day, writing:

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

AKA: “Yes! I love you forever.” Aww!!

Mod Sun, who split from Bella Thorne in 2019, also expressed on his side of the ‘gram:

“The day we met I knew you were the one.

Together forever til our days are done.

I had a dream where I proposed in paris.

I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it.

I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.

You’re too beautiful for my words to describe.

I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…

I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you Avril ”

Speaking to People about their special moment, the 37-year-old Grammy nominee explained just how the proposal happened, sharing:

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

The 35-year-old pop-punk rockstar popped the question with a stunning custom-designed heart-shaped ring set in a royal setting with little hearts from XIV Karats. And it’s absolutely gorgeous!! Scroll through the photos (below) to get a good look at the new bling!

LOVE!

The heart shape is also incredibly meaningful, Avril explained:

“It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside. He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

Despite knowing that Mod was the one for her since they first sparked dating rumors in February 2021, the proposal “was a total surprise” to the Sk8er Boi vocalist. Recalling the day they first met to begin work on her latest album, Love Sux, Avril gushed:

“I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately. He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

Now, she cannot wait to start the next chapter of her life with the Flames singer, born Derek Ryan Smith, by her side every step of the way — and we mean every step! (Avril was previously married to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley. This will be Mod’s first marriage, though he was linked to Bella Thorne for some time.) She expressed:

“I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together. It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”

Amazing! We could not be happier for them! Congratulations!!

