Bam Margera Reported Missing AGAIN Just Two Weeks After He First Fled From Rehab Facility

Bad news…

Just two weeks after he first fled from a court-mandated rehab facility, Bam Margera disappeared from the center again. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the Jackass star was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Florida, after leaving the LifeSkills residential facility “without permission.” He was wearing a black shirt, sweatpants, and sneakers. Broward County detectives are looking for Bam and asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to reach out to them.

As you may know, police were previously looking for the 42-year-old when he vanished from a rehab facility on June 13. A police report obtained by the outlet claimed Bam told the center’s manager that he was unhappy with the services and left the place in a black sedan without authorization from the staff or the court.

A rep close to the Viva La Bam alum later dished to TMZ that his disappearance was partly due to a rough patch with his wife. The insider explained that he and Nikki Boyd had broken up weeks ago. Following the split, he moved into a sober living home. However, he had not been able to get a hold of her via text or phone call or see their 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, for two weeks and suddenly decided to leave. They also noted that Nikki had not been a part of his recovery this time.

At the time, Bam was found by law enforcement in a Delray Beach hotel and escorted back to the treatment facility. But one day before his return, TMZ obtained a photo of the stuntman at a bar after he supposedly learned Nikki had taken their child out of the state without informing him. He had a couple of glasses filled with an unknown clear liquid. It is still unknown whether or not Bam relapsed.

As fans recall, the television personality previously celebrated completing a year of substance abuse and addiction treatment in May. He seemed to be doing well at the time, even moving back in with his family months after Nikki filed for full custody of their kid in September. But sadly, it seems that things have taken a turn since then.

We are hoping that Bam is found safe again, and we are continuing to wish him nothing but the best through his sobriety journey.

