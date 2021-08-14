Was Barack Obama’s Maskless Birthday Party A Super-Spreader Event?!

Wow, who could have seen this coming…

As you’ve probably heard by now, hundreds of people flew in from around the country and gathered to celebrate Barack Obama’s 60th birthday at his estate on Martha’s Vineyard last weekend. Before the event, the guest count was reportedly limited to only include family and close friends due to concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, spokesperson Hannah Hankins said the outdoor soiree was “planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.” It was also reported that the Obama family had required all attendees to present a negative coronavirus test to enter the event.

But it appeared that those alleged guidelines weren’t always followed. A staff member for the party revealed that a total of 475 guests were in attendance — including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, George Clooney, Beyoncé, and more. Visitors were also caught dancing and hanging out completely mask-less.

YIKES!

Now, there, unfortunately, has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the island. According to DailyMail.com, at least 74 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — which is reportedly the highest number in a week since April! And given the timing, it is hard not to think that the politician’s massive party might have been to blame.

However, health officials noted that it’s still too early to tell if Obama’s mask-less bash is the reason for the uptick in cases. Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley told DailyMail.com that:

“At this time we’re not aware of any cases connected to the Obama party. It’s a little too early, and the only way we’re going to know is through comprehensive contact tracing.”

But it is certainly possible that their presence on the island could have contributed since guests were also reportedly seen at other locations during the weekend, including the Winnetu Oceanside Resort, the Beach Road restaurant, the Barn Bowl & Bistro. Several celebs, including Bradley Cooper, reportedly checked into the Harbor View Hotel, where six staff members have already since tested positive too.

Still, the guests alone may not have been responsible. Data also showed that Martha’s Vineyard was already experiencing a rise of cases, with about 48 people testing positive before the party.

But let’s be real here, it really would have been easier and better to just have not thrown the bash at all. Just because you’re vaccinated and took safety precautions, it doesn’t give you the freedom to host a party and do whatever you want — especially when the country is facing a fast-spreading variant. The best thing honestly would have been to cancel. And now, who knows how much Obama’s party will exacerbate the issue that’s already plaguing the island.

As we’ve said many times before, please do your part so we can finally move past this. Mask up, vax up, and social distance!

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN]