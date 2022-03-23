Bob Saget Reportedly Said He Didn't 'Feel Good' Prior To Final Comedy Show Hours Before His Death

More information keeps coming to light surrounding the tragic death of comedian Bob Saget.

According to a new report, the show runner who oversaw the Full House alum’s final comedy show in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in early January revealed to police that the longtime celebrity apparently said he was feeling sick in the hours before his death.

Per DailyMail.com, newly-released audio from a round of interviews conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, casts light on what the Fuller House star was going through in the hours leading up to his untimely passing.

The most significant portion of the newly-released interview content comes from Rosalie Cocci, the show runner in charge at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in the north Florida city where Saget last performed hours before passing away at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel down in Orlando.

Cocci told investigators that the America’s Funniest Home Videos alum had been complaining about sickness-related health issues in the lead-up to his final performance in the Jacksonville-area city, two hours north of where the comedian died hours later in Orlando.

She told police that Saget had apparently claimed to her and other crew members back stage at the concert hall that he was going through “long-term COVID” at the time:

“He said he had long-term COVID, and it was taking his body a long time to get over it. He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up. And [he said] that he had been sick the night before — his hearing was off, and he had a sore throat. He was happy he had lozenges for the stage.”

Cocci revealed more, too.

She claimed that Saget didn’t seem to be extremely sick, but that he did mention specifically that he wasn’t feeling very good as he allegedly tried to psych himself up for the performance that night:

“I did hear him say, ‘I don’t feel good but I’m ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.’ He seemed to be talking himself up. He seemed okay. He was cracking jokes. He wasn’t sweating, he didn’t miss a beat, nothing slurred… He came out very energetic.”

Obviously, this development is notable, with the comedian having died so suddenly just hours after that performance at Cocci’s venue. However, as we’ve previously reported, investigators have ruled Saget’s death to be accidental related to a brain bleed, so it’s unclear whether any potential “long-term COVID” issues would have even come into play.

Regardless, other observers at the venue on that fateful early January night were also interviewed by Florida cops, and they recalled their memories of what would end up being Saget’s final comedy-related moments. Richard Stanford, a production coordinator at the venue, informed police that the only items on Saget’s rider were soda, diet soda, and sugar-free Red Bull, with Saget having initially requested sandwiches, only to later take them off the list.

Kevin Stone, the employee who initially booked Saget to perform at the venue and had worked with him before, recalled the comedian as “high on life” in the hours prior to his death that evening. Stone told cops that Saget thanked him after the show, and said “see you in a couple of months” before leaving for Orlando.

Stone added:

“He loved it [the show] and was so thrilled. He seemed so happy. He couldn’t have been happier and couldn’t imagine doing anything else. There really wasn’t a nicer guy.”

So awful.

We continue to send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn this sudden, unexpected loss.

Rest In Peace, Bob…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]