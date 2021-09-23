Brian Laundrie Has Gone Off Grid Before & Is 'Skilled' At Surviving In The Wild, Says Friend

Wherever Brian Laundie disappeared to, it sounds like he has the right skills to stay hidden…

As we’ve been covering, Brian was reported missing by his family shortly after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. At the time, Gabby’s family released a statement saying that the 23-year-old was “hiding,” unlike their daughter, who was genuinely missing. After Gabby’s body was found and her death ruled a homicide, it seemed more and more likely that they were right.

Considering the couple had been living on the road for months already, we would expect that Brian would be well equipped for that kind of lifestyle. But Gabby’s friend Rose Davis told DailyMail.com that he was particularly well suited for a life on the run. She explained:

“I know he lived in the Appalachians for what I believe was three months, and he did it by himself, so I know he’s skilled at it.”

She added:

“He and Gabby both told me stories about it. And you could see the enthusiasm in his voice when he would talk about his adventures by himself like that trip into the Appalachians.”

Even in his online presence, Brian described himself as a “nature enthusiast,” writing in his Instagram bio that “Bug bites are better than being brainwashed by the media.” So we can definitely see how he would be uniquely capable of surviving in the wild and going off grid. (Although some Internet sleuths suspect he could still be plugged in somewhere.)

Currently, the search for Brian has focused on Carlton Reserve, a nature preserve near his family home in Florida. When they reported him missing, his parents told law enforcement about his intentions to hike there. However, the Laundries’ neighbors recently came forward and revealed the family had taken a camping trip together after Gabby went missing. Now some have speculated that Brian’s parents dropped him off somewhere else and are now misleading police regarding his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Rose told DailyMail.com she considered Brian a friend after spending a “good amount” of time with him, but described him as “a little off, a little weird.” She observed that he didn’t seem to have other friends, and even when the trio went to the beach together he “wouldn’t sit with us.”

Rose is apparently the friend who had previously revealed plans to meet up with the couple in Yellowstone National Park. She last spoke to Gabby days before authorities were called to intervene in a domestic dispute between the couple.

She reflected:

“I’m sure it caused an argument when Gabby told him I was going there soon because he knows dang well that if I saw them in a rocky place, I would take her home with me. I would be like screw this, you’re coming home with me. We’ll do this on our own some time.”

Rose also seemed to believe that Brian’s family have been accomplices to his crime. She stated:

“I hope he’s found and then I want him to get convicted and go to jail. I won’t go into detail with the rest that I want to have happen to him, him and his parents.”

