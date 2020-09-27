Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Are Reportedly In Talks To Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast!

Could the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have already found the show’s newest cast members after the abrupt departure of Denise Richards?!

The uber-hit Bravo reality TV show is down a cast member of two after the controversial end of the Wild Things star’s run through season ten, and now it appears two unlikely names are in the running to replace her: Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins. Yes, really!

Sources close to the pair of very close gal pals told TMZ over the weekend that the duo recently sat down for dinner with former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson. The entire topic of discussion, according to insiders, was the possibility of Sophia filling in a vacancy on the show now, caused by Richards’ departure.

Davidson evidently gave Sophia enough good feedback about her plan, because Hutchins reportedly walked away from the dinner all-in on actively trying to make things happen. Then, in turn, the question of her roommate/friend/BFF Caitlyn quickly came up, too — and it sounds like the former I Am Cait star is in on joining the show, as well!

Insiders are now claiming that Hutchins’ camp has officially reached out to Bravo producers, and both sides are talking about the possibility of her joining the show. She may yet come on as a main cast member, even, with Caitlyn making guest appearances, as well — likely as a “friend” of the show, perhaps in a role and scope similar to what Brandi Glanville has been doing of late since she left the main cast herself a while back.

On paper, Sophia (and Caitlyn) actually both seem like a pretty solid fit for the hit reality TV show. For one, they’re tried and true LA celebs, with the connections and know-how to fit in seamlessly and no doubt help instigate the drama that has come to be known of the hit show. Hutchins knows current cast member Lisa Rinna socially, too, and Caitlyn is remarkably well-connected in Malibu and west LA, so these two likely wouldn’t have problems acclimating to the show’s tempo and temperature.

Now, TMZ has previously talked to Sophia about joining the show, and she remained remarkably coy about the possibility when speaking on the record. But sources suggest Caitlyn has been a driving force in encouraging Sophia to pursue a full-time spot on camera while Kris Jenner‘s ex goes for a “friend of the show” role to support. Smart!

As we’ve previously reported, Kathy Hilton also appears to be in the running to join the cast for next season, but she has yet to make a decision on Bravo’s reported offer to her, and so, here we are.

Sounds like a lot of possibilities still being juggled by Bravo producers and execs. Whatcha gonna do, Andy Cohen?!

