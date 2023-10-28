Danielle Fishel Talks Huge Crush On Boy Meets World Co-Star Rider Strong -- & Why She HATED Rachael Leigh Cook!

Danielle Fishel is spilling all the hot tea… which has cooled considerably 24 years later!

On Thursday’s episode of Pod Meets World, which she hosts alongside Will Friedle and Rider Strong, the 43-year-old revisited her crush on one of her Boy Meets World co-stars! No, not Ben Savage, her onscreen hubby — it was Rider, AKA Shawn Hunter! (We mean, just like all of us in America in the ’90s, right?)

The once and future Topange has actually mentioned her crush on Rider in passing before. But she really got into the details of her adoration of the actor in this week’s episode — when she read from an old journal of hers from 1996! She begins:

“‘I had the s**ttest day. First of all, school was boring, rehearsal sucks and Rider was antisocial.'”

Danielle explained in this particular moment she was “bummed out” because Rider hadn’t given her any attention that day. But she did go on to confirm that despite her super intense feelings for him, they never overlapped in her relationship with Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, whom she famously dated in the ’90s. Good to know!

At the end of her diary entry, she confesses her love for three different guys — “Landon and Rider and David” — although the Girl Meets World star admitts she doesn’t even remember who David was. Ouch! Sorry if you heard that, David! LOLz! But hey, good on you catching Danielle’s eye!

The most shocking detail of Danielle’s trip through her journal was her catty confession that she HATED Rachael Leigh Cook! Why? The She’s All That star was Rider’s girlfriend at the time! She read:

“‘Then [after rehearsals] we went to acting class but we had to wait for Rachael. Then Rider and Rachael got all lovey-dovey, and it made me want to puke.'”

Ha! The high school drama! So funny! She continued:

“‘Then they kissed, and it looked so cute. She’s actually really sweet and cool, but I really like Rider. I don’t think she’s right for him. Then again, maybe I’m not either.’”

Talk about some jealousy! This particularly surprised Rider because he said he had “no idea” she was crushing on him so hard — but he did admit her love for him was “reasonable” due to their close relationship back then:

“I do remember we were hanging out in ’96 because I could drive, so you actually spent time with me alone. I do remember during this period, like, you would come to my apartment. So, yeah, I guess we were spending a lot of time together.”

So hilarious how oblivious dudes can be! Even with their close friendship, though, they both confirmed it was only ever that: a friendship. We guess it just wasn’t meant to be! Hopefully Danielle has changed her opinions about Rachael now. Ha!

