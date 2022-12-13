Things Are Heating Up For Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Stress-Free Romance: 'Getting More Serious'

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are thriving!

The supermodel momma and the Saturday Night Live alum have been an item for weeks now following their first headline-making venture in NYC last month. And now that they’ve settled in, it sounds like their connection is really getting deeper. In fact, insiders are spouting all kinds of platitudes about this pair’s potential staying power!

On Monday night, a source close to the Meet Cute star spoke to People about Pemrata’s pairing. It sounds like the 31-year-old actress and her 29-year-old beau are loving love at this stage of their lives!

The insider explained:

“They are really enjoying their time together.”

Awww!

Not surprisingly, it sounds like Pete’s incredible sense of humor plays a role in this. As the source said, the King of Staten Island star has a knack for making his new girlfriend laugh. And unsurprisingly, EmRata digs the s**t out of that:

“They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it’s always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

Honestly, that’s pretty much expected, right?! Someone wise once said, “if you can make a woman laugh, you can…” and, well, you know the rest. Clearly, when you look at his honestly amazing roster of exes, Pete appears to have taken that to heart!

Of course, the High Low podcast host is coming off a difficult divorce. Back in September, she officially split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. And while the two continue to co-parent 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, the breakup was tough on EmRata for a while.

But now, she appears to be coming out of it. A second insider revealed details about that to the mag, too:

“Her divorce was very unexpected and rough. It took her a while to bounce back, but she is doing great now.”

That second insider also added this touching tidbit:

“Em is in a great place.”

What a comeback! And dating Davidson is now the cherry on top!

In fact, the relationship appears to be headed to a more serious place. While this second source stopped short of predicting the future, they did explicitly say the couple is “getting more serious.”

Now, as the duo navigates life together, they are laying low and allowing things to develop (mostly) in private:

“She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It’s a nice situation for Em. It’s fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Love that!

What do U think about Pemrata’s future, Perezcious readers?? Are U hopeful for what’s to come?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

