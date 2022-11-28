Emily Ratajkowski 'Intrigued' By Pete Davidson's 'Charming' Ways As Their Chemistry Continues To Sizzle!

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are growing their connection day by day!

On Monday morning, we reported how the 29-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model were spotted looking on from floor-level seats in Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Their chemistry definitely didn’t go unnoticed in that high-profile arena! The pair sat alongside other stars like Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks to check out the NBA game, but the dating duo stole the show!

Now, a deeper look at the Meet Cute star’s connection to EmRata indicates there is way more going on here than just fun basketball outings! An insider spoke to People later on Monday about the budding couple’s growing chemistry. Relaying the duo’s dating vibe to the mag, the source explained how the Gone Girl actress has been pleasantly surprised by Pete’s playful and likable personality:

“Emily continues to spend time with Pete. She finds him charming and funny.”

Love that!

It sounds like the Saturday Night Live alum is also going above and beyond to make things work here. The insider explained how Pete has been getting creative to get Emily out of her rut after her split earlier this year:

“He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered.”

Awww! We’d hope the man can plan a date! By now, Davidson is an old pro at this. The stand-up has previously been romantically linked to the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Ariana Grande. Oh, and how could we forget his nearly-year-long relationship with Kim Kardashian that ended a few months ago, too?!

As for Emily, she has been seen out and about in recent weeks with a few other hunks including Brad Pitt. Previous insiders have indicated EmRata is (understandably) playing the field following her split from baby daddy Sebastian Bear-McClard. But those dating dalliances weren’t nearly as high-profile as Sunday night’s courtside set-up with the King of Staten Island star. So you can understand our urgency and excitement in following this A-list pair work their way through the dating game! LOLz!

