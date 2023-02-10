Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom For Posting Son Rhodes’ Face On IG Without Permission!

Emma Roberts has a bone to pick with her momma!

Ever since the 32-year-old actress gave birth two years ago, she has tried to keep her son Rhodes‘ face off social media. She and ex-boyfriend/baby daddy Garrett Hedlund usually share pics of the back of their baby boy’s head or the side of his face. Her mom Kelly Cunningham also followed the rule – until recently! It looks like she either forgot or chose to ignore Emma’s wishes this time because she shared the first full-face picture of Rhodes on Instagram last week!

On February 3, the grandma posted an adorable snapshot of her grandson standing on a ground full of leaves while wearing a green sweater and blue jeans — but her followers were able to see his entire face. She said in the caption:

“Little man is growing up!”

We guess Emma just now caught wind of the sweet pic because she took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to re-post the image and call out Kelly for showing the toddler’s face online – without asking for permission first! Yikes. While the Scream Queens star might be slightly annoyed at her mother, all seems to be forgiven as she wrote:

“When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever.”

Ha! Clearly she liked the pic, too, since she included it!

Kelly later poked fun at Emma’s message, sharing a screenshot of the IG Stories post to her grid along with the caption:

“The battle continues !! I love you Q!! Touche’ ”

What a classic grandmother move. You can see their back-and-forth conversation and the first photo of Rhodes’ face (below):

We’re glad there were no hard feelings between the two, even though Kelly didn’t follow her daughter’s rules. No one would blame Emma if she was a little mad at momma right now! However, Emma probably knew this day would eventually come since her mom has a habit of revealing details about the American Horror Story star’s life that she wanted to keep on the down low!

In 2020, Kelly spilled the beans that Emma was pregnant with her first child when a fan asked point blank if she was expecting. The Aquamarine star subsequently blocked her on the ‘gram, noting on Jimmy Kimmel Live that “mothers and Instagram [are] a bad combination.” She added at the time:

“It was the worst thing she ever did. … It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her. I couldn’t call her or attack her. We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight.”

Now we can’t help but wonder what Kelly will let slip next?! Emma might want to unblock her mom — so she can keep an eye on her social media going forward! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you be OK with your family showing your child’s face for the first time?? Sound OFF in the comments below!

