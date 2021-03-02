G-Eazy Enjoys 'Inseparable' Night Out With Josie Canseco After Ashley Benson Split!

G-Eazy and Josie Canseco might be off the market soon! The pair were seen looking super cute and cozy together at a party Saturday night. And while there is absolutely no reason for the duo to be hanging out a party (because we’re now officially a year into this awful pandemic!), sources confirmed the possible couple seemed to be more than friends.

One eyewitness shared with E! News:

“They very much looked like a couple. They were comfortable together and it didn’t look like a first meeting at all. They were inseparable all night and in their own world completely focused on each other.”

Related: Here’s How G-Eazy REALLY Feels About Halsey’s Pregnancy

“Completely focused”?? We wonder how the rapper’s most recent ex, Ashley Benson, feels about that considering a major reason for their split was “she felt he hadn’t been fully committed to her.” Oof.

It seems the musician, born Gerald Earl Gillum, had no qualms keeping his sights set on baseball pro Jose Canseco’s daughter. Page Six reports the model was seen snuggling the 31-year-old, sharing a whispered conversation throughout the night (photo proof HERE). They even apparently disappeared alone together multiple times!

Despite all this evidence, the 24-year-old’s rep told Us Weekly Monday:

“Josie was out celebrating her Maxim Mèxico covers, she’s newly single and they were just hanging out. They’ve known each other for a few years and they are just friends.”

A separate confidant wasn’t one to shy away from the obvious chemistry between the Hollywood Hills partygoers, explaining to E!:

“There is definitely some flirtation going on there but they are just having fun. G-Eazy is just living his life trying to having fun after his recent breakup with Ashley. He really liked Ashley and is trying to move on.”

Related: Here’s The Reason Ashley Benson Dumped G-Eazy!

It’s been just under a month since the Lazarus vocalist broke up with the Pretty Little Liars lead after less than a year of dating. Having fallen fast after her two-year relationship with Cara Delevingne, the actress sparked major engagement rumors when wearing bling on THAT finger. But ultimately, The CW star called it quits, E! News learning:

“Ashley didn’t like the way he was acting around her. The vibe has just been off. She told him that it’s over.”

This wasn’t G-Eazy’s first time falling out of love after building a reputation as a “ladies man,” either. So, perhaps he’d be best to keep things casual with Canseco? Time will tell! W

ill you be shipping this new couple, readers??

[Image via WENN/Instar & Jose Canseco/Instagram]