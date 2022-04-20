Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Has The BEST Reaction To Rumors About His Sexuality!

For years, people have speculated about whether or not Hugh Jackman is gay — and once again, his wife Deborra-Lee Furness is sharing her brutally honest thoughts on those incessant rumors!

While appearing on an episode of the Not an Overnight Success podcast, the actress got incredibly candid about rumors that her other half is secretly gay — which have been swirling around for years now despite their decades-long marriage! Speaking to Gus Worland, the Australian simply insisted:

“If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore. And he’d be dating Brad Pitt or whatever.”

LOLz! Now that would be a pair! Can you imagine? …Yeah, we can, too…

Obviously, we see what she means! It’s much more socially acceptable for a celebrity to be out and proud these days (though it’s definitely still hard for many in the industry). Still, the rumors really are rather dated, she added:

“It’s so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things. It’s boring.”

Amen to that! Calling out tabloid magazines that continue to publish the false narrative, the 66-year-old elaborated:

“I’m like, ‘How could people just make this up?’ It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it. What they’re selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable…because that makes them feel better about themselves.”

She’s so right! But it’s a very specific schadenfreude — where people like the idea of rich and famous and beautiful celebs suffering. It’s what the Aussie’s people would call “Tall Poppy Syndrome.”

For the record, Deborra-Lee and her hubby don’t even keep track of most of what is reported about them because they “don’t read a lot of that stuff.” That’s probably for the best! But the reason she has such a great response on this particular subject is that she’s been faced with it for a long time now. In fact, people once speculated that both she and Hugh are queer! While on Anh Do‘s popular talk show Anh’s Brush With Fame in 2020, the celeb noted:

“He’s been gay so many years. I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.”

She also teased:

“It’s just wrong [to speculate]. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”

Hah!

No matter what people think about The Greatest Showman star, Furness told Worland she and her husband have an “incredible connection” that was instantly noticeable when they met on the set of Correlli two decades ago. Hugh was so into her that she even tried to “back off” of the romantic connection because she thought it’d be “cliché” to fall for her leading man!

The actor wouldn’t allow that and “took the reins,” proposing just four months after they started dating, she recalled:

“It was just the first time ever I’d known what it was like to be in love, and [we] still are.”

Aww!! True soulmates! Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The dad of two took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute in his wife’s honor, pledging:

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!”

Awww!

Precious! Love is love, and we adore the fact that Deb could care less about the gay speculation because she is so right — who really gives a s**t! Thoughts?

