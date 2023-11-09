Irina Shayk Showed Up At Tom Brady’s Apartment Building With A Goal In Mind: Source

Irina Shayk knows what she’s doing.

On Wednesday, the Russian model was spotted heading into Tom Brady’s condo building. This was weeks after insiders revealed late last month that the two had split up. At the time, a source told DailyMail.com that the former New England Patriots quarterback did the dumping because he didn’t have enough “time for love” while juggling time with his kids and business matters. So it was definitely inneresting to see the 37-year-old show up at his NY crib — and especially in such an attention-attracting way.

As we reported on Wednesday, the mother of one was spotted entering the main doors of the building, despite TMZ noting there’s a private entrance that she could have used to avoid paps… Now, we’re hearing more about how her decision must have been a calculated one.

A source confirmed the existence of the discrete driveway to Page Six on Wednesday, sharing that Irina was driven to Tom’s building — she did NOT walk — so there was really no reason for her to use the main entrance as she could have been dropped off the low-key way. The insider suggested that she wanted to “be seen.”

Inneresting!

Irina showed up in a black leather trench coat, chic matching boots, and black sunnies as she let her brown locks flow in the wind. See (below):

Irina Shayk arrives at Tom Brady's apartment https://t.co/iygURFRk38 pic.twitter.com/HS7hBhHncx — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 8, 2023

Maybe she didn’t appreciate the word that she had been dumped by the ex-NFL player — or maybe she’s just that upset over Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s blossoming romance, that she wanted to make a headline for herself! Who knows!

Does this mean that her and Tom are back together?? FWB? Fighting?? Let us know in the comments down below!

