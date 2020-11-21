R&B Singer Jeremih Transferred Out Of ICU Amid Battle With 'Severe' COVID-19 Complications

A hopeful update has finally been shared about R&B singer Jeremih amid his battle with the novel coronavirus.

As we recently told you, the 33-year-old star was hospitalized for COVID-19 late last week, with his condition so severe that he was admitted to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator. Following initial reports which claimed he “fighting for his life,” Jeremih’s family shared on Saturday that he is no longer in the ICU (phew!) along with more promising news about his overall recovery.

Related: Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals She Was ‘Exposed’ To COVID-19

The artist, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, will remain hospitalized as he still has a long way to go, according to a statement shared with ET, which reads:

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”

We’ll keep the well-wishes coming for sure. This is such a scary experience and we hope that Jeremih makes a full recovery.

As we mentioned up top, news about the ailing performer’s condition broke on November 14 with rappers like 50 Cent, Chance The Rapper, and Hitmaka all taking to social media with heartfelt posts that asked fans to send their best to the Planez singer.

Additionally, Jeremih’s family provided more insight about his specific battle with the virus in an official statement issued earlier this week on Wednesday.

“Jeremih is currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications. He’s in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe. The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions.”

Unfortunately, things were trending downward for the Chicago native at the time as the coronavirus “viciously attacked his body.” The family warned:

“His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

Their statement concluded:

“The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God (sic). A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

Rest up, Jeremih!

[Image via Instar/WENN]