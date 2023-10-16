Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Making ‘Final Decision’ On Custody Plan After Co-Parenting Test Run!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are taking their co-parenting plan for a spin.

Last week, the estranged spouses made a breakthrough in their mediation: they agreed on a temporary custody plan for daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, that will extend through the New Year. Seems like a small miracle if we’re being honest!

Since Joe resides in the US while Sophie is already back in the UK, they can’t exactly do day-to-day custody swaps. It’s a tricky case. So here’s how the temporary plan is stacked: the girls are currently with their mom from October 9 to the 21. Then, they head to see their dad until November 2. After that, back with momma until the 22 of the same month, and then with pops through December 16. Finally, the girls will spend Christmas and New Year with Sophie through January 7. At least Joe gets Thanksgiving!

Related: Is Taylor Swift Heading To Kansas City With Travis Kelce After PDA-Packed Weekend??

It sounds like a pretty amicable plan — but that’s all in theory, of course. Now, the co-parents are putting it to the test.

On Monday, an insider told Us Weekly the following:

“They’re going to see how this arrangement works out and then make a final decision on the permanent solution, but for now, they can relax.”

“Relax” is always a welcome word in the face of (possible) litigation! But beyond that, testing out the arrangement sounds completely reasonable. The source added the exes “are so thankful that they were able to come to a mutual agreement,” which, like we said, they landed on in mediation instead of having to take it to divorce court. The insider continued:

“Although it’s a temporary custody agreement at the moment, Sophie and Joe both realize this could have been a much more long, drawn-out process. So, they’re feeling relieved they were able to find some common ground and compromise on this issue for the time being.”

We bet! Saving a headache AND a fortune! The source added:

“With the holidays right around the corner, they can enjoy this special time with their children and not worry about the custody arrangements.”

Everybody wins! For now, at least. We’re so glad Joe and Sophie were able to work it out privately instead of taking it to divorce court. We hope they continue on this amicable path! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know int he comments down below!

[Images via ELLE UK & CBS/YouTube]