Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Aren't Done! They're 'Still Attempting' To Fix Marriage!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott aren’t ready to stop fighting for their family!

It’s no secret the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her husband have been “going through a rough patch” lately, but that doesn’t mean they’ve reached the end of the road. A source opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the struggling couple, and while they made it clear things aren’t going so well, it sounds like there’s still hope!

Related: Lala Kent Breaks Down As Lisa Vanderpump Shades Her Over Randall Emmett Split On VPR Reunion!

According to the insider on Wednesday:

“Tori and Dean are still going through a rough patch and a tough space. It’s been difficult for them.”

Despite rumors of a split making headlines for months now, Tori and Dean are “attempting” to figure things out, in large part because of their children. The couple shares Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4. The confidant spilled:

“Things aren’t great between them, but they are still attempting to work things out for the sake of their kids.”

Spelling made it clear things were changing in the family dynamic when she took to Instagram in November to share her holiday card with fans – and it very noticeably excluded the Canadian actor!! Just take a look:

In the caption, the momma added “#familyiseverything” and #lovemycard.” Then, weeks later, she and her kids were captured heading into 2022 without Dean! Again, the 48-year-old teased trouble in paradise by sharing a photo to social media from Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, writing:

“The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies.”

Turns out, McDermott wasn’t purposefully excluded from the New Year’s Eve festivities, he was just sick with pneumonia, he told IG followers:

“Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all.”

Guess that’s better than getting uninvited!

Related: Tori Spelling Is ‘Finally Addressing’ Her Expired Breast Implants!

These absences come after another source told ET in November that the lovers, who have been married since 2006, are “very much struggling,” explaining:

“Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms. Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out.”

It certainly doesn’t help that they have a very troubled past, including Dean’s 2014 cheating scandal. At the time, they seemed to come out stronger… but we’re sure now that things are difficult again, the pain from that hiccup is still there. Interestingly, even with all the tension, neither wants to get divorced, the source concluded:

“Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it. Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn’t want to for the sake of their family.”

On the other hand, a source told E! News that the actress is waiting until she is “financially OK” before she files. Wow. We hope for their kids’ sake that they can work through their issues amicably before things get too complicated. Thoughts?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]