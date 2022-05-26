Johnny Depp Returns To Stand, Testifies To Amber Heard's 'Insane' Accusations: 'Unimaginably Brutal, Cruel And False'

Johnny Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday in his ongoing defamation trial against ex Amber Heard — and he didn’t hold back at all in his testimony.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke VERY candidly on the stand after being called back there by his own legal team. Donning a gray suit with a blue shirt and a dark-patterned tie, the 58-year-old movie star opened up about his unvarnished reaction to Heard’s domestic violence allegations and other claims.

Related: Woman Barges Into Courtroom Mid-Trial And Accuses Depp Of WHAT?!?!

After he was asked what it’s like to listen to the Aquaman star’s testimony, the Kentucky-born A-lister explained:

“Insane. It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence that she’s attributed to me, that she’s accused me of. I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth but there are times when it just simply has to because it’s gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false. And all false.”

He also very, very vehemently denied claims that he’d committed sexual battery and/or physical abuse in his past — specifically against Heard — and spoke up about his POV that he’s told “the truth” throughout this ordeal.

The City of Lies star said on the stand:

“I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out. So this is not easy for any of us, I know that, but no matter what happens I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

Interestingly, as the courtroom broke for lunch in the middle of his time on the stand, Judge Penney Azcarate joked with Depp as he stood up, saying:

“Don’t break anything on your way out.”

The comment caused the actor to laugh in response, although as DailyMail.com notes, “it wasn’t clear what the source of her joke was.”

Hmm…

Still, there were quite a few serious moments during his time testifying under oath on Wednesday, as well. As Perezcious readers will recall from our prior reporting, supermodel Kate Moss earlier testified about an incident where she apparently slipped down some stairs during a vacation with Depp in Jamaica. Moss testified that Depp did not push her down those stairs, despite what Heard previously claiming that she’d been told about a supposed purposeful push.

In a key part of his testimony following Moss’ statements under oath, Depp stated:

“As Kate Moss testified many, many years ago and what exactly happened is what she said happened. I recall speaking with Miss Heard about that very incident because of the down pouring of rain because it was raining very heavily the day Kate slipped. I recalled the story to her. Miss Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident all in her mind. There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs yet she [Heard] has spewed this three times before.”

And after Heard’s lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn pondered to Depp whether the actress had simply heard a “rumor” about the supposed cause of Moss’ fall down those stairs, Depp shot back:

“What’s a rumor? Very simply we were in Jamaica, I’d left our bungalow about three minutes prior to her, I was standing outside and rain starts coming down like it’s a monsoon. I remember seeing Kate coming out the door and there were three little wooden stairs, she slips her legs went up, she landed on her lower back. She was obviously physically in pain, she was hurt, she was crying. I ran over and grabbed her to make sure she was alright.”

Whoa!

Depp definitively summed things up from there, adding:

“That’s it, that’s the whole story but then the rumor of it, I’d never heard a rumor of that before Miss Heard grabbed hold of it. It’s like that.”

Well then! He’s definitely making his point clear.

Here is more on Depp’s time on the stand from Wednesday:

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Law & Crime Network/YouTube]