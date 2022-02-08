The KarJenner Fam Is Smashing That Unfollow Button On Kanye West's IG Account!

See ya later, Kanye West, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

That’s the thought coming from the KarJenner fam right now — or so it would appear, at least — after several high-profile members of the brood are falling far away from Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband on Instagram!

Of course, with all the drama that’s gone recently between Kim and Kanye as they move through their contentious divorce proceedings, it shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise that the KKW Beauty mogul’s fam is following suit. But still, it’s quite a thing to see! When they’re over it, they’re OVER IT!

A quick scan of IG tells us that, at least as of Tuesday morning, a lot of KarJenner connections have unfollowed the 44-year-old Chicago-born rapper. Like, a lot. The list of Ye’s unfortunate Instagram unfollowers includes: Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Devin Booker.

Whew!

Maybe it’s easier to just list the folks who still do follow Ye: Kim, momager Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Yeah, of course Caitlyn still follows Kanye. Why are we not surprised by that?! Maybe they DM each other about Donald Trump… Sigh…

TBH, it’s probably wise for Kim to still follow her ex, though. After all, she’s in a tough position trying to coparent with the unpredictable fashion designer right now. The less she can antagonize him, hopefully the smoother things can be as they move towards making their divorce official while quietly raising North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Things had been going OK(ish) for Kim and Kanye until the last few days, when Kanye took to IG and publicly called Kim out over North’s TikTok use.

The SKIMS founder didn’t care much for the call-out in that manner, and delivered a scathing (but mature!) statement of her own requesting that Ye keep things private and finally move forward with the divorce:

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

The situation quickly escalated from there. Yeezy published — and then later deleted — several salacious posts about the estranged couple’s contentious custody concerns over the weekend. Even Ye’s girlfriend, Julia Fox, got tangentially involved in the drama, with sources suggesting she is hoping Kimye could work things out privately and quickly. Yeah, aren’t we all??

And now, the KarJenners appear to be fleeing Kanye’s socials. What do U make of this unfollow news, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by it, or not?! Sound OFF with your opinions on all this IG movement down in the comments (below)…

