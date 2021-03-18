Khloé Kardashian Details Baby No. 2 IVF & Surrogacy Struggles: 'I Would Be A High-Risk Carrier'

Khloé Kardashian is seeking help and advice from somebody who has been there and done that.

The Good American fashion mogul is currently looking forward to baby No. 2 with partner Tristan Thompson, but things aren’t quite as easy — or as simple — as they may seem on the outside.

In a new teaser clip published Thursday morning that previews the night’s upcoming season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality TV star sits down with her big sister Kim Kardashian to talk about in vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, and her other potential pregnancy options regarding True Thompson‘s sibling.

Though Khloé understandably didn’t want to get into too many specifics for national TV, she did reveal to Kim that doctors told her she’ll have “an 80-something percent chance” of miscarriage if she tries to take the baby to term herself.

Visibly shaken by that, and calling it “shocking” news to take in, the Revenge Body host added (below):

“I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have. But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing.”

Wow. That last part about True is something we never knew before, either. So scary!

In a confessional interview, Khloé further reflected on the “roadblocks” popping up in her family planning experience:

“All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family. And it just… I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

Kim is the right person to talk to about all this, though, because the KKW Beauty exec has her own experiences with pregnancy problems and surrogacy.

After hearing her little sister’s struggles, the 40-year-old offered up her own thoughts in response:

“[I had] the best experience with surrogacy. And I think that you know what giving birth feels like. I always say, if you can do it like, it’s such an amazing experience. But you’ll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same.”

Amen! Even so, Khloé admits it’s still “really scary” to think of taking on a surrogate rather than taking the pregnancy to term herself. The former late-night radio DJ admitted:

“I’m really grateful that there are other options [like surrogacy], but I loved being pregnant with True. It’s such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I’d might never get to feel like that again, it’s daunting, it’s scary, it’s stressful and it breaks my heart.”

Understandable. A tough, tough choice, indeed.

You can watch the exchange in the preview clip (below):

Serious stuff… Where do U stand on this, Perezcious readers? Sending good thoughts to Khloé as she navigates these tough decisions. No easy answers there, that’s for sure.

