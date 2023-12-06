Kim Kardashian Calls Son Saint West 'My Twin' & Shares Adorable Post For His 8th Birthday! Awww!

Kim Kardashian is wishing her son a happy birthday!

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to celebrate her oldest son Saint — AKA her “twin” — for his eighth birthday! Wow, time really flies! The proud mom shared a carousel of photos and videos, both old and new, showing off her boy’s spirited personality.

There were a couple of vids of the two snuggling and laughing (SO cute!), one of him nestling into her sweatshirt, one of him blowing out his birthday candles, a selfie of the two at a Lakers game, and much, much more. Scroll through (below):

We can see why she calls him her twin! He does look A LOT like dad Kanye West, also, though!

Related: Tom Brady Shares Heartwarming Post For Daughter Vivian’s Birthday!

The mom of four sweetly captioned the post:

“My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!”

So adorable!

Kim also shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, as well as son Psalm, 4, with the Runaway rapper.

She has so much love for her kiddos and we love to see it every time!! Happy birthday, Saint!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]