Kim Kardashian Blasted For 'Nobody Wants To Work' Comments After Revealing How Little She Really Does In A Day!

Kim Kardashian is yet again in the hot seat for her comments about work ethic!

Back in March, the reality TV maven was blasted online after insisting in an interview with Variety that “nobody wants to work anymore.” She also had some particularly harsh and “tone-deaf” advice for everyone — but particularly women — in the working world, insisting:

“I have the best advice for women in business: get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments, and show up and do the work.”

As if the key to becoming a billionaire was so simple. SMH.

The whole thing blew up in her face, and she even appeared on Good Morning America weeks later to apologize… though her excuse wasn’t much better. She blamed the controversy on her statement being taken out of “context.” But it really just seemed like she kept missing the point!!

Sooo, what does Kim do every day to justify her hardball advice?? Well… it certainly doesn’t sound like she’s pulling many all-nighters, that’s for sure! Kimmy Kakes has finally decided to detail exactly what she gets her “f**king ass” out of bed for every morning — and it’s only making her work comments sound even worse!

On Tuesday, the Kardashians star sat down for a chat with Interview magazine and was asked what she had in store for the day. Remember, what follows is coming from the face and founder of multiple brands, a billionaire entrepreneur, a mom of four, a model, a reality star, and so much more. What did she have planned?? She revealed:

“Well, I woke up and I worked out, and then I dropped my kids off at day camp. I’m shooting a little content for SKKN this morning, and I figured out how to do some voiceovers on Reels. Then, I’m going to record an episode of my podcast. I’m doing a true crime podcast on Spotify.”

She wasn’t done though! Kim, who is reportedly worth $1.8 billion, continued:

“And then I have a two-hour study session, and then I have to go do voiceovers for the new Paw Patrol movie.”

Okay. And what else? She finished:

“And that’s as far as I’ve looked at my schedule.”

Wait, that’s it?!

Really???

Fans were NOT impressed by the schedule. One person reposted the portion of the interview onto Reddit and questioned the “relaxed” nature of Kim’s work day, writing:

“What a relaxed schedule for someone who supposedly runs her own businesses and is a billionaire.”

Others had a lot more to chime in too, adding:

“So her ‘work’ is what an average teenager does every day on social media. ‘People don’t want to work anymore.'” “The hypocrisy.” “seriously, even my days off are more stressful than all that bulls**t ‘work’ she listed.”

LOLz!

Maybe we shouldn’t have expected much more, but it’s pretty shocking to hear all she did in the day was fiddle with social media and do some voice recording! What about developing products for SKIMS? Or who got her new consumer & media private equity firm, SKKY Partners, up and running?! Her inherited wealth and connections to so many famous people must help her breeze past some hurdles faster than other businesses, but, still, there’s SO much she supposedly has her hands on, and yet, she hardly mentioned any of her companies…

Maybe it was just a slow day… or it’s proof when you have money you can just hire a big-ass team to handle all your hard work!! Maybe this is what she meant by “surround yourself with people that want to work” all along! LMFAO. Just don’t necessarily be that person. Either way, her “nobody wants to work” comments look WAY more out of touch now!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Were you thrown off by Kim’s lax schedule? Let us know (below)!

