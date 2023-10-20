Kim Kardashian Called For Jury Duty In LA Gang Murder Case! Whoa!

Kim Kardashian is doing her job as a citizen just like the rest of us — by serving out her jury duty!

The Kardashians star was called to the courthouse this week to become a prospective juror on a major homicide case. And just like everybody else is expected to do, she showed up, waited around, prepared to be called, and did as asked. Jury duty spares no one, even the A-listers among us!!

Per TMZ, the reality TV star served all week as a prospective juror at the Van Nuys Courthouse in the San Fernando Valley. There, she patiently waited to be called as the “voir dire” portion of a high-profile gang murder case took over the courtroom. According to that outlet, Kim ended up spending four days there in total — Monday through Thursday — before being dismissed at the end of it all without having been asked to sit for the trial.

The case involved two men accused of murdering another in what reports describe as “a gang-related crime.” Basically, the voir dire portion of it comes when prospective jurors are questioned by prosecutors and defense lawyers to see if they are fit to sit on the panel, hear the case, and decide the fate of the accused. Kim was part of that group, but she never actually got questioned! She was asked, along with many others, to wait around as part of the potential jury pool. So, she spent her time “eating snacks in the courthouse hallway during the breaks with other prospective jurors,” per the news outlet.

Before questioning could get to Kim, the prosecutors and defense attorneys empaneled the twelve people and four alternates they believed would be satisfactory jurors. So, the SKIMS moguls was dismissed. And that was it! She successfully concluded her jury service despite not actually being asked to serve, which is common. So it goes, sometimes. But she did what she was required to do! And she apparently looked good doing it, rocking “leather pants, high boots and a sleeveless white blouse,” per that outlet’s insider in court. Nice!

By the way, TMZ reports there WERE producers and cameras from the KarJenner fam’s Hulu show waiting in the parking lot as Kim walked out of the courtroom and jumped into a waiting SUV. So perhaps we’ll see more of this in a future streaming series ep?! But that was it — just four days of waiting. Still, not a bad moment of practice for her future dreams of becoming a practicing attorney. Gotta get inside a courthouse and see how it’s done every now and then, we suppose. Right?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]