Kanye West Is Still ‘Hanging Out’ With Model Vinetria Despite Trying To Get Back Together With Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West has made it well-known by now his desire to reconcile with Kim Kardashian, what with calling her his “wife” during a podcast appearance and even begging her to come back to him during a live performance. It is crystal clear at this point. But innerestingly enough, it turns out that throughout his public declarations, he has still been dating 22-year-old model Vinetria!

The last time we checked, this isn’t the way to save your marriage…

If you don’t recall, the 44-year-old rapper and Vinetria were first linked in early November when they were spotted together while sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source told Page Six that the pair had been “hooking up for a while now,” and she even went with Ye to record the Drink Champs podcast episode in which he talked about wanting to reunite with Kimmy Kakes.

Related: Kanye’s Publicist Pressured Georgia Poll Worker To Falsely Claim 2020 Election Was Rigged?

We know it is a bit of a head-scratcher, and it is pretty strange. Despite Kanye’s recent pleas, a source revealed to E! News on Wednesday that he and the young model are “still hanging out” together, stating:

“Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back. Kanye likes Vinetria’s company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him.”

But as the insider insisted, “it’s a great distraction for Kanye” right now, adding:

“They aren’t exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out.”

But what about those public remarks about Kim? Well, the source said that while Kanye “will do anything to win Kim back,” he also “deep down, he knows it’s not going to happen.”

Well, it’s about time he figures that out! Just saying…

We mean, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has already moved on from the Stronger artist since filing for divorce earlier this year. Not only has she started dating Pete Davidson, but she has also filed to become legally single and drop the “West” from her last name. And earlier this week, her lawyer confessed in court documents that Kim “has no desire to reconcile” with the performer and nothing could ever change that:

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

In the words of Taylor Swift, Kim basically told him that they “are never ever, ever, ever getting back together … like, ever.” It is time to let go, Kanye! What are your thoughts on him still dating Vinetria while trying to get back together with Kim? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Vinetria/Instagram, Kim Kardashian/Instagram,WENN]